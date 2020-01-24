It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leslie (Les) Wilson of Sechelt, B.C. on January 5, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife Janet, his very loyal loving dog Mia, family and loved ones.
Les was born August 6, 1943 in New Westminster, B.C. He lived and worked in Sechelt for 30 years. He is survived by his loving family, wife Janet, son Ben (Marianna), stepchildren, grandchildren, sisters Pat and Gloria, brother Jim, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He will be missed and celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Seaside Center, 5790 Teredo Street, Sechelt, B.C.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 24, 2020