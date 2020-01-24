LESLIE V. WILSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LESLIE V. WILSON.
Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Leslie (Les) Wilson of Sechelt, B.C. on January 5, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his loving wife Janet, his very loyal loving dog Mia, family and loved ones.
Les was born August 6, 1943 in New Westminster, B.C. He lived and worked in Sechelt for 30 years. He is survived by his loving family, wife Janet, son Ben (Marianna), stepchildren, grandchildren, sisters Pat and Gloria, brother Jim, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He will be missed and celebrated on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at the Seaside Center, 5790 Teredo Street, Sechelt, B.C.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 24, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.