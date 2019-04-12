Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LILY CATHERINE ROWLEY. View Sign

(fondly known as "Kay" to friends and acquaintances)

Born in Vancouver on August 29, 1927, passed on April 5, 2019 at the age of 91. Parents Sarah and Fred Barber, sisters Babs, Sharon and Lynne (Howard) and brothers, Harry (Beatrice), Robert, Fred (Florence) and many nieces and nephews. She married Clarence Rowley in 1946.

Kay had various jobs throughout Vancouver in her early years. She proudly belonged to the UFCW Canada Union and was employed at Woodwards from 1959 to 1966 and then on to Super Valu from 1966 to 1974. She then followed with a career at McCann's catering to master her culinary skills. Through those years she made lasting friendships with her special gals, Kay M., Carole and Daisy.

Throughout Kay's life she always had a creative side. Sewing was her first passion, along with her beautiful knitting and crocheting. She was the ultimate do-it-yourself advocate and mastered it well. Her most recent accomplishment was painting in water colors and she turned out some masterpieces.

Kay leaves behind three loving daughters Leslee (Bruce), Catherine and Robyn (Wayne). Her grandchildren whom she adored Kevin, Todd (Angie, Caron), JT (Justin), Kristian (Carly), Jeffrey (Diana), Michelle (David, Justin), Deryk (Carolanne) and her cherished great-grandchildren, Ashley, Kieran, Jennifer, Kai, Joshua, Mika, Dylan, Maya, Tyson, Jackson, Dominic, Wyatt, Masyn, Jasmine and Jaeger.

Gramma, a true matriarch, will be missed dearly by all.

