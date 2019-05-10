Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lorna Duteau. View Sign Obituary

Lorna Elizabeth Alice Duteau (née McFadden) was born January 20, 1939 to Olive and Lawrence McFadden in North Vancouver, BC. As a young woman, Lorna had pizzazz: she was known as a go-getter, organizing parties and spending summers at Cultus Lake with friends. A solo cruise to Hawaii ignited her passion for travel which she pursued throughout her life. Early on, she worked for The Vancouver Sun before meeting the love of her life, Bernard Duteau. Dark



and handsome, he swept her off her feet with his rugged charm. Together, they travelled across the province, moving 14 times in 10 years as Bart pursued his career with the Department of Highways. They had three children in three different towns, Terrace, Vernon and Grand Forks,



and eventually settled in Gibson's, BC. Their home on the bluff was their haven: Lorna enjoyed daily swims at Georgia Beach, blackberry picking, and gardening.



While raising her three children, Lorna completed a diploma in Early Childhood



Education and worked with dedication at Jack and Jill Preschool. Working with youth was a passion; she particularly enjoyed inspiring creativity in others through art and nature. An art enthusiast, Lorna frequented art galleries near and far and was renowned for her pen and ink line



drawings of coastal scenes. A proud Canadian, Lorna was socially engaged in her community, her province and her country. She was actively involved in establishing the Tetrahedron trail system on the Coast and continued as secretary with the club for several years. An outdoor enthusiast, she loved hiking, swimming, cross country skiing, and camping. After retiring from



her second career as a substitute teacher, Lorna spent her winters at the Fountain of Youth in California. Her favourite mode of transportation was her Westfalia VW van which gave her freedom to travel throughout North America.



She is survived by her husband Bernard Duteau. She leaves as her legacy, her three



children Michael (wife Jennifer), Dean (wife Marg) and Maureen (partner Michael) and her grandchildren Matthew and Zachary. A memorial service will be held for Lorna at St. Mary's Catholic Church at 11:00am on May 13th followed by a reception at the church hall.

