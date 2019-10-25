LOUISE KEATES

Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home
10011-114 Street
Edmonton, AB
T5K 1R5
(780)-422-2222
Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Louise Keates announces her peaceful passing on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at the age of 66 years.
Louise will always be remembered by her three sons, Jesse (Kerri), Jason and Jeff; four grandchildren, Zoe, Maya, Matthew, and Olivia; siblings, Valerie, Greg, Elaine (Terry), Bob and Joanne (Jerry); as well as extended family and friends. She was predeceased by her parents, John and Dorothy; and siblings, Brian and Brenda.
A Celebration of Louise's Life will take place in Edmonton at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Louise may be made to the Mental Health Association.
Connelly-McKinley Funeral Home, Edmonton 780-422-2222.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Oct. 25, 2019
