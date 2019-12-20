Passed away December 14, 2019. She was born in 1921 in Manitoba and lived to 98 years old due to her feisty, tenacious manner! She is predeceased by her husband Robert, daughter Marilyn, and grandson Trevor. She will be greatly missed by her daughter Carol, son Barry, and grandchildren Brandi, Bobbi, John, Brianna, and Brittany.
Much thanks to Dr. Spithoff, the staff at Christenson for their years of care, to Sechelt Hospital Emergency Department for easing her passing, and to all her friends!
Published in The Coast Reporter on Dec. 20, 2019