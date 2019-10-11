July 4, 1926
Lew passed away peacefully surrounded by his entire family on October 6, 2019. Lew was born and raised in Vancouver, graduating from John Oliver Secondary School. As a young man he joined the Merchant Marine Navy and was a decorated war veteran for his valiant service in WWII. Following the war Lew obtained his Plumbing and Steam Fitting ticket and supervised large commercial projects both in Canada and abroad for Fred Welsh Plumbing and Steam Fitting out of Vancouver.
He relocated his family to Sechelt in 1971 and went on to become an owner-operator of The Big Maple Motel in Davis Bay. He was a kind and loving father, grandfather and husband. He was an active participant in the Sechelt Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Sechelt Lions Club.
Lew was predeceased by his eldest son Robert Lewis Baldwin. He is survived by his loving wife Josie, his two children Fred and Charlene; four grandchildren Chad, Madison, Wyatt, and Tiffany; and Josie¹s daughter Patricia and her husband Ken.
The family is grateful for the loving and caring support from the staff of the Sechelt Hospital and from Bruce and Diana Waite.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019