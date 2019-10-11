Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LUTHER "LEW" ALLAN BALDWIN. View Sign Obituary

July 4, 1926

Lew passed away peacefully surrounded by his entire family on October 6, 2019. Lew was born and raised in Vancouver, graduating from John Oliver Secondary School. As a young man he joined the Merchant Marine Navy and was a decorated war veteran for his valiant service in

He relocated his family to Sechelt in 1971 and went on to become an owner-operator of The Big Maple Motel in Davis Bay. He was a kind and loving father, grandfather and husband. He was an active participant in the Sechelt Branch of the Royal Canadian Legion and the Sechelt Lions Club.

Lew was predeceased by his eldest son Robert Lewis Baldwin. He is survived by his loving wife Josie, his two children Fred and Charlene; four grandchildren Chad, Madison, Wyatt, and Tiffany; and Josie¹s daughter Patricia and her husband Ken.

Published in The Coast Reporter on Oct. 11, 2019

