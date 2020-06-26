Carol Lyn Garland (nee Hockley), born June 22, 1944 in Vancouver, and always known as Lyn, passed away peacefully in Sechelt Hospital on June 9 after a long difficult battle with a rare form of Alzheimer's Disease.



Predeceased by her parents, George and Margaret Hockley. She is survived by her loving husband, who was later her caregiver, Mark, her sister Georgine Turner (Byrne), brother Mike Hockley (Sandy), brother-in-law Albert Demke (Sharon - deceased), nieces/nephews Vicki Lund (Alan), Theresa Allen, Patti Allen, Chris Hockley (Marie), Cherie Toews (Joe), Steven Demke, David Demke, Tom Demke, Kathy Swift (Doug) and numerous great nieces and nephews.



Lyn attended Saint Patrick's Catholic School in Vancouver and then studied business skills at Vancouver City College. She worked for the Vancouver City Police Department as civilian staff for a short time and then at the Vancouver Traffic Paint Shop under the Cambie Street bridge where she spent over 30 years.



While on a weekend trip to visit a friend in Sechelt in May 1984, Lyn met Mark. In keeping with her strong and independent spirit, she proposed to him on Sadie Hawkin's Day in 1992. They were married later that year.



After retiring from the city in 1999, Lyn worked part-time if she got bored, until Mark followed his wife and best friend into retirement. Always up for adventure, they travelled and decided to try boating. After a few missteps, the couple bought a "yacht" called Mahalo and joined the Royal City Yacht Club.



Lyn was the kind of person who could talk to anyone and made others feel comfortable. A great hostess who enjoyed good company and was good company herself, she had a lively sense of humour and loved to laugh. Lyn made friends easily and genuinely cared about people.



After living in New Westminster for 22 years, the couple relocated to the Sunshine Coast in 2018, to a home that better accommodated Lyn's developing mobility needs. As her condition progressed, Lyn and Mark met the challenges of the next 2 ½ years together, with the support of numerous friends and family members.



Due to the Covid-19 virus, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the Alzheimer's Society or the charity of your choice.



May she now rest in peace after the long hard battle.



