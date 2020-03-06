It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our aunt, Lynn Ann Brown. Lynn was born in Toronto, Ontario and moved to Vancouver as a young girl. She lived there until she retired in 2009 and moved to Sechelt. Lynn was an avid reader, traveller, bird lover, bridge player and art enthusiast. She will be missed by her many friends that she shared these endeavors with. She is lovingly remembered and survived by her nephew and nieces. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Grey Haven Exotic Bird Sanctuary. ( greyhavenbirds.com )