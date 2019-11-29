Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAJOR ERIC JON SNELLING. View Sign Obituary

(Retired RCAF)

1931-2019

Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, three days after his 88th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Martha Snelling (nee Carpentier). Loving father of Robert Snelling of Kingston, Carol LaFave (Kim) of Roberts Creek, Linda Thompson (William) of Ladysmith, and Susan Shearer (David) of Keremeos, dear brother of Lorna of Toronto. Loved by his eight grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jessica, Cameron, Alexandra, Tyson, Abbie, Nikita, and Keelan. Predeceased by his brother Robert.

Eric had a remarkable career in the RCAF spanning 29 years. He was employed as a Radio Officer/Air Navigator; his final posting was as the Commanding Officer of the Canadian Forces Recruiting Centre in Vancouver. Upon retirement from the military in 1978, he worked for several banks and trust companies until 1989, at which point he fully retired in Sechelt. He spent his retirement years pursuing his love of gardening and home renovation, as well as being active in the bridge and cribbage community, forging many valuable friendships. Eric will be deeply missed by his many friends and family members. (Retired RCAF)1931-2019Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, three days after his 88th birthday. Beloved husband of the late Martha Snelling (nee Carpentier). Loving father of Robert Snelling of Kingston, Carol LaFave (Kim) of Roberts Creek, Linda Thompson (William) of Ladysmith, and Susan Shearer (David) of Keremeos, dear brother of Lorna of Toronto. Loved by his eight grandchildren, Jeffrey, Jessica, Cameron, Alexandra, Tyson, Abbie, Nikita, and Keelan. Predeceased by his brother Robert.Eric had a remarkable career in the RCAF spanning 29 years. He was employed as a Radio Officer/Air Navigator; his final posting was as the Commanding Officer of the Canadian Forces Recruiting Centre in Vancouver. Upon retirement from the military in 1978, he worked for several banks and trust companies until 1989, at which point he fully retired in Sechelt. He spent his retirement years pursuing his love of gardening and home renovation, as well as being active in the bridge and cribbage community, forging many valuable friendships. Eric will be deeply missed by his many friends and family members. Published in The Coast Reporter on Nov. 29, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close