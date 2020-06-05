April 14, 1944 - May 29, 2020

After a lengthy cardiac illness, Margaret (Maggie) died as she lived: on her

own terms, slipping away peacefully in her sleep at home in Sechelt, BC.

Born in Melksham, Wiltshire, England, Maggie enjoyed a happy childhood

growing up in a small village, often walking around with a mouse in her

pocket. After graduation from grammar school, she went on to join the

Admiralty as a Civilian Training Officer for the Ministry of Defence.

In 1972 she married handsome, young engineer Edward (George) and

started a family, giving birth to daughter Anne and a twin brother who sadly

did not survive. Their son, Robert completed the family a few years later.

George's lifelong wanderlust brought them to Canada in 1980, where they

settled in Langley, BC. With George working overseas for much of his latter

career, a lot of the parenting was done solo. However, Maggie was able to

join her husband on many of his overseas adventures. She worked as a

bookkeeper and became heavily involved with her church, St. Andrews

Anglican in Langley, serving many ministries. A highlight of her life and

service to her faith was her involvement in Inter Church Refugee

Partnership, which sponsored and resettled 17 refugee families.

Shortly after the death of her husband in 2009, Maggie moved to the

Sunshine Coast to be closer to her family which had now grown by two

grandchildren. She couldn't have been happier when her son and family

also relocated to Sechelt (adding a third beloved grandchild to her world)

and her family was once again together.

Maggie's strong faith drew her to St. Hilda's Anglican Church where she

soon became an integral part of the church family. She served as Warden

and Treasurer and was part of many various committees of the church.

One of her proudest accomplishments was earning a diploma in Theological

Education for Ministry in 2018, an intensive four year academic study in

Theology. Maggie was an inquisitive scholar, a bibliophile, a gardener, a

skilled joiner, and a lover of politics and travel.

Above all else, it was her love of people that perhaps most distinguished her.

This was expressed through her genuine interest, the loyalty of her friendship,

and the magnanimity and love which she showered on her family. Through it

all, she bore a remarkable grace and selflessness, and was an irreplaceable

gift in the many lives she touched.

Maggie was predeceased by her mother and father, Doris Ann and George

Thomas; husband, Edward George and her stillborn son. She is survived by

children, Anne (Bart), Robert (Siân); grandchildren Cailey, Dominik, Pippa,

Isobel, Dylan and Brandon; brother Graham (Sue); Jennifer, countless

cousins, extended family and friends who she loved with all her heart.

Due to the current pandemic restrictions, Maggie's Celebration of Life will be

held at St. Hilda's Anglican Church at a later date (possibly the early fall)

when her family can give her the farewell she desired and deserves, in the

house of her Lord.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either St. Hilda's ' Spread

the Light Capital Campaign' or to the Sunshine Coast Hospice Society.

May she rest in peace and rise in glory and may God's perpetual light shine

upon her.

