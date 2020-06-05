April 14, 1944 - May 29, 2020
After a lengthy cardiac illness, Margaret (Maggie) died as she lived: on her
own terms, slipping away peacefully in her sleep at home in Sechelt, BC.
Born in Melksham, Wiltshire, England, Maggie enjoyed a happy childhood
growing up in a small village, often walking around with a mouse in her
pocket. After graduation from grammar school, she went on to join the
Admiralty as a Civilian Training Officer for the Ministry of Defence.
In 1972 she married handsome, young engineer Edward (George) and
started a family, giving birth to daughter Anne and a twin brother who sadly
did not survive. Their son, Robert completed the family a few years later.
George's lifelong wanderlust brought them to Canada in 1980, where they
settled in Langley, BC. With George working overseas for much of his latter
career, a lot of the parenting was done solo. However, Maggie was able to
join her husband on many of his overseas adventures. She worked as a
bookkeeper and became heavily involved with her church, St. Andrews
Anglican in Langley, serving many ministries. A highlight of her life and
service to her faith was her involvement in Inter Church Refugee
Partnership, which sponsored and resettled 17 refugee families.
Shortly after the death of her husband in 2009, Maggie moved to the
Sunshine Coast to be closer to her family which had now grown by two
grandchildren. She couldn't have been happier when her son and family
also relocated to Sechelt (adding a third beloved grandchild to her world)
and her family was once again together.
Maggie's strong faith drew her to St. Hilda's Anglican Church where she
soon became an integral part of the church family. She served as Warden
and Treasurer and was part of many various committees of the church.
One of her proudest accomplishments was earning a diploma in Theological
Education for Ministry in 2018, an intensive four year academic study in
Theology. Maggie was an inquisitive scholar, a bibliophile, a gardener, a
skilled joiner, and a lover of politics and travel.
Above all else, it was her love of people that perhaps most distinguished her.
This was expressed through her genuine interest, the loyalty of her friendship,
and the magnanimity and love which she showered on her family. Through it
all, she bore a remarkable grace and selflessness, and was an irreplaceable
gift in the many lives she touched.
Maggie was predeceased by her mother and father, Doris Ann and George
Thomas; husband, Edward George and her stillborn son. She is survived by
children, Anne (Bart), Robert (Siân); grandchildren Cailey, Dominik, Pippa,
Isobel, Dylan and Brandon; brother Graham (Sue); Jennifer, countless
cousins, extended family and friends who she loved with all her heart.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, Maggie's Celebration of Life will be
held at St. Hilda's Anglican Church at a later date (possibly the early fall)
when her family can give her the farewell she desired and deserves, in the
house of her Lord.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either St. Hilda's ' Spread
the Light Capital Campaign' or to the Sunshine Coast Hospice Society.
May she rest in peace and rise in glory and may God's perpetual light shine
upon her.
After a lengthy cardiac illness, Margaret (Maggie) died as she lived: on her
own terms, slipping away peacefully in her sleep at home in Sechelt, BC.
Born in Melksham, Wiltshire, England, Maggie enjoyed a happy childhood
growing up in a small village, often walking around with a mouse in her
pocket. After graduation from grammar school, she went on to join the
Admiralty as a Civilian Training Officer for the Ministry of Defence.
In 1972 she married handsome, young engineer Edward (George) and
started a family, giving birth to daughter Anne and a twin brother who sadly
did not survive. Their son, Robert completed the family a few years later.
George's lifelong wanderlust brought them to Canada in 1980, where they
settled in Langley, BC. With George working overseas for much of his latter
career, a lot of the parenting was done solo. However, Maggie was able to
join her husband on many of his overseas adventures. She worked as a
bookkeeper and became heavily involved with her church, St. Andrews
Anglican in Langley, serving many ministries. A highlight of her life and
service to her faith was her involvement in Inter Church Refugee
Partnership, which sponsored and resettled 17 refugee families.
Shortly after the death of her husband in 2009, Maggie moved to the
Sunshine Coast to be closer to her family which had now grown by two
grandchildren. She couldn't have been happier when her son and family
also relocated to Sechelt (adding a third beloved grandchild to her world)
and her family was once again together.
Maggie's strong faith drew her to St. Hilda's Anglican Church where she
soon became an integral part of the church family. She served as Warden
and Treasurer and was part of many various committees of the church.
One of her proudest accomplishments was earning a diploma in Theological
Education for Ministry in 2018, an intensive four year academic study in
Theology. Maggie was an inquisitive scholar, a bibliophile, a gardener, a
skilled joiner, and a lover of politics and travel.
Above all else, it was her love of people that perhaps most distinguished her.
This was expressed through her genuine interest, the loyalty of her friendship,
and the magnanimity and love which she showered on her family. Through it
all, she bore a remarkable grace and selflessness, and was an irreplaceable
gift in the many lives she touched.
Maggie was predeceased by her mother and father, Doris Ann and George
Thomas; husband, Edward George and her stillborn son. She is survived by
children, Anne (Bart), Robert (Siân); grandchildren Cailey, Dominik, Pippa,
Isobel, Dylan and Brandon; brother Graham (Sue); Jennifer, countless
cousins, extended family and friends who she loved with all her heart.
Due to the current pandemic restrictions, Maggie's Celebration of Life will be
held at St. Hilda's Anglican Church at a later date (possibly the early fall)
when her family can give her the farewell she desired and deserves, in the
house of her Lord.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either St. Hilda's ' Spread
the Light Capital Campaign' or to the Sunshine Coast Hospice Society.
May she rest in peace and rise in glory and may God's perpetual light shine
upon her.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Jun. 5 to Jul. 3, 2020.