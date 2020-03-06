Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret B. Skelcher. View Sign Obituary

Margaret also known as Margie or Meg (by her Mom, Lois Haggen, and sister, Win Mather), Bill (by her Dad, Rupert Haggen, who thought she should have been a boy), Mom (by her four children Dan (Louise), Ann (Herb), Nancy, Bill (Ann), Nana (by her grandchildren Kevin (Cathy), Dani Craig (Dane), Hayley (Scott), Jake (Courtney), and Sam (Hayley). She was also proud to be called Great-Grandma by Domenic, Molly, Hugo, and Sophie. As well, we can't forget to mention her feline companions Katie O'Brian and Willy - who will deeply miss her.



Margaret was born in Vancouver in 1928. Her family moved around the Kootenays through the depression and WW II.



She met and married Bill in Vancouver in 1951. They lived on the North Shore until settling in Sechelt in 1980 after their retirement. In addition to her in-home work, Margaret was a bookkeeper both at home and later for a large North Van car dealership, as well as a bank manager in West Van.



Margaret loved painting, playing bridge, golf, needlework and quilting and her lovely garden.



We are so grateful, as was she, for some angels in her life from Home Care Services, Karen Macdonald, Dr. Resnick, Lonnie Wilson. Words don't express the kind of care and compassion she received in the past few months.



Margaret was a force in this world and leaves incredible emptiness in the hearts and lives of all who loved her. Fly now, Mom.



A celebration of Margaret's life will be held Sat. Apr. 18. Please contact daughter Ann for location.

Margaret also known as Margie or Meg (by her Mom, Lois Haggen, and sister, Win Mather), Bill (by her Dad, Rupert Haggen, who thought she should have been a boy), Mom (by her four children Dan (Louise), Ann (Herb), Nancy, Bill (Ann), Nana (by her grandchildren Kevin (Cathy), Dani Craig (Dane), Hayley (Scott), Jake (Courtney), and Sam (Hayley). She was also proud to be called Great-Grandma by Domenic, Molly, Hugo, and Sophie. As well, we can't forget to mention her feline companions Katie O'Brian and Willy - who will deeply miss her.Margaret was born in Vancouver in 1928. Her family moved around the Kootenays through the depression and WW II.She met and married Bill in Vancouver in 1951. They lived on the North Shore until settling in Sechelt in 1980 after their retirement. In addition to her in-home work, Margaret was a bookkeeper both at home and later for a large North Van car dealership, as well as a bank manager in West Van.Margaret loved painting, playing bridge, golf, needlework and quilting and her lovely garden.We are so grateful, as was she, for some angels in her life from Home Care Services, Karen Macdonald, Dr. Resnick, Lonnie Wilson. Words don't express the kind of care and compassion she received in the past few months.Margaret was a force in this world and leaves incredible emptiness in the hearts and lives of all who loved her. Fly now, Mom.A celebration of Margaret's life will be held Sat. Apr. 18. Please contact daughter Ann for location. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close