MARGARET EVELYN (Adams) HARRISON
January 15, 1926 - October 22, 2020
January 15, 1926 - October 22, 2020

Our beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully after a full life of 94 years. Evelyn was predeceased by Len, her husband of 62 years. Evelyn will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her children Ann (Victor), Dave (Darlene) and Joan (John), grandchildren Chris (Soohyun) and their daughter Rayna, Peter (Kim), Jonathan, Kimberly and many nieces and nephews.

Evelyn was born in Vancouver. She spent her early years in Williams Lake, Ashcroft and Revelstoke before returning to Vancouver and attending Kitsilano and Lord Byng High Schools. After graduation, she worked in X-ray and doctors' offices for a number of years. She married Len in 1949, living in West Vancouver and Maple Ridge before retiring to Halfmoon Bay. Evelyn contributed to her community through Cancer fundraising, Halfmoon Bay Hospital Auxiliary, St. Hilda's Anglican Church, Scouters Guild and Welcome Beach Community Association. She enjoyed travelling, reading, baking, sewing, knitting, bowling and shuffleboard. Evelyn was known for her devotion to family and friends and her beautiful smile.

A special thank you to the staff at Totem Lodge for their loving care of Evelyn over the last four years.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to Sechelt Hospital Foundation (in support of Totem Lodge) or St. Hilda's Anglican Church.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Coast Reporter from Nov. 6 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Nov. 6 to Dec. 6, 2020.
