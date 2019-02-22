Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Setsue (Marge) OIKE. View Sign

It is with sadness that we announce the passing of our mother, Marge. Mum was born in Stave Lake, B.C., the fourth of eight children. She lived most of her married life in Sechelt where she and dad raised their three daughters. Mum loved to bake and was always making treats for her beloved grandchildren. Her butter tarts and cinnamon buns were always a welcome sight. In 2014 Mum moved to Burnaby to be closer to her family. It was only in the last year that we saw her health decline. Mum lived a long and happy life. She will be missed by her family and friends.



Mum was predeceased by her husband Fred in 1999. She is survived by her sister Toki and her brother Harold, her daughters Lynn (Brian), Kathy (Richard), and Cheryl, and the pride of her life her five grandchildren Brad, Paige (James), Alannah, Kiana, and Erika. And of course, Tiko.



No service by request. In lieu of flowers, donations may by made to the charity of your choice.

