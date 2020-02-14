It is with sadness we announce Lillian's passing on January 26, 2020 at Royal Columbian Hospital.
Predeceased by her mother Mary Alvina (nee Paradis) Sauve, father Joseph, brother Louis, and sister Valette (Violet Rube).
Survived by her daughters Sherry Bell and Karen Scully and son-in-law Paul Scully, grandson Nathan Bell and his fiancée Michelle, great-grandson Braidon Bell, and Lillian's sister, Anita DeCaigney.
In the mid-1980's she lived up at North Lake in the little cabin that she and Gerry Bernhart built. Gerry worked at the Earls Cove ferry terminal. Lillian along with daughter Sherry decided to go into business managing Connie's Inn, the restaurant at the ferry terminal, until Gerry's death. Their fish and chips were a hit along with several other very tasty items on the menu.
She will be dearly missed but will be in our minds and hearts until the day we join her on our next journey.
A private family remembrance will be held. A condolence message can be left on her memorial page
at Amherst Cremation under the section "Memorials": http://amherstcremation.com/
Published in The Coast Reporter on Feb. 14, 2020