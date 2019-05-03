Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARILYN POMFRET. View Sign Obituary

On Wednesday, April 24, 2019 the athletic world lost a trailblazer with the passing of Marilyn Pomfret (nee Russell). She is survived by her loving husband of 45 years, Jack Pomfret, step-daughters Lynne and Penny, daughter-in law Lexa, son-in-law Peter, grandchildren Morgan, Lauran, Sam, Joel, James, Kendra, Kate, and Jesse, great-grandchildren Owen, Wylie, Emmet, Ronan, George, Aerin, Ashlea, Mckenzie, Sophia, Frances, and Marlowe, and Winnipeg relatives Ken, Faye, Jim, and Kathy.

Born in Winnipeg in 1932, Marilyn grew up playing whatever sports were available to girls. She excelled in speed skating. As a young woman she heeded the westward call, first working in Lake Louise and then attending UBC. While earning her Bachelor of Physical Education (1954) she played volleyball and basketball, earning the Intramural Block award in her second year, joined the students' council and Women's Undergraduate Society, was elected to the PE Undergraduate Society, and served as Women's Athletic Directorate president. Following graduation, Marilyn taught and coached at West Vancouver High School, establishing the BC High School Girls' Volleyball tournament, Vancouver Women's Volleyball League, and the BC Volleyball Association.

Returning to UBC in 1963 as a coach and teacher in the Physical Education Department, Marilyn lead the women's volleyball team to two national titles. But more remarkable is the very existence of women's university championships, for which Marilyn passionately fought and created. The sports opportunities available to Canadian women today are largely due to Marilyn, who spearheaded equality for female athletes at the university and national levels. She lobbied for recognition, funding, and scholarships for women's teams and athletes. She founded the Canadian Women's Intercollegiate Athletic Union, which established the national university championships for women and in 1978 she succeeded in creating gender parity by having women's and men's varsity athletics combined under one umbrella. Marilyn's advancement of women's athletics has been widely recognized: the UBC award for most outstanding female athlete was re-named the Marilyn Pomfret Trophy; she received the CIAU Austin-Mathews Award for outstanding contribution to the development of university sport in Canada, a Faculty Citation by the UBC Alumni Association, the YMCA Woman of Distinction Award, and was inducted into the UBC and the BC Sports Hall of Fame as a multi-sport builder.

As she broadened opportunities for women, she also widened her own studies. While teaching and coaching at UBC, she earned a Masters of Physical Education from the University of Washington.

Marilyn retired in 1987, but remained active. For many years she volunteered at the Children's Hospital, both fundraising and working in the gift shop. She and Jack golfed, curled with the Arbutus club, and travelled extensively. Her favourite place to spend family time was at her beloved Gambier Island cabin where she would bake blackberry pies, host Polar Bear swims, have friends on the deck for "happy hour", and work with community members to preserve and enhance island life.

The family wish to thank the doctors and nurses of the Acute Medical Unit at VGH for their dedication and care of Marilyn.

Funeral services have not yet been decided. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Children's Hospital would be appreciated.

You will always be remembered, Marilyn.

