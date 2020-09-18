Marilyn passed away at Shorncliffe Care Facility at the age of 87. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers and all staff at Shorncliffe including the kitchen and the office. Your good humour, kind words and exceptional care for Mom was always noticed and appreciated. Thank you to Dr. Herman Mentz for his compassionate care over the years. Marilyn's family also appreciates her friends and neighbours at Greencourt that provided company and were always there for her when she needed a hand. Marilyn is survived and will be missed by her daughter Sharon Anderchek (Les) and grandchildren Dana and Owen Anderchek. No service.



