1/1
Marilyn W. MONETTE
May 26, 1933 - August 17, 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marilyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marilyn passed away at Shorncliffe Care Facility at the age of 87. Many thanks to her wonderful caregivers and all staff at Shorncliffe including the kitchen and the office. Your good humour, kind words and exceptional care for Mom was always noticed and appreciated. Thank you to Dr. Herman Mentz for his compassionate care over the years. Marilyn's family also appreciates her friends and neighbours at Greencourt that provided company and were always there for her when she needed a hand. Marilyn is survived and will be missed by her daughter Sharon Anderchek (Les) and grandchildren Dana and Owen Anderchek. No service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Devlin Funeral Home
579 Seaview Road
Gibsons, BC V0N 1V0
604-886-9551
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved