Marion Elizabeth McKinlay REEVES
July 15, 1945 - October 01, 2020
Marion lived her life with vibrance, energy, generosity, and loving kindness. She left us too soon following a short, courageous battle with cancer.

Marion loved to golf, play cards, paint, and bake. She always loved gathering people and entertaining and sharing her love of cooking.

With her husband of 55 years, Barrie, they travelled together to 88 countries with their last trip to India this past January.

Her memory will live on and she will be greatly missed by her husband, Barrie; her children, Richard, Julie, and David; her grandchildren, Elly, Mila, Simone, Natasha, Brandon, and Nicholas; and her great-grandson, Gavin.

She also leaves behind her mother, Anna Fitchett; her sisters Judy (Bob) and Carole, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Dearly beloved friends and extended family:

In the spirit of how Marion lived her life, please take a moment to pass it forward, enjoy each other's company, and live all your adventures.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Published in The Coast Reporter from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2020.
