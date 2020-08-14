May 29, 1930 - August 4, 2020

Joan Keating, loving wife and mother passed away peacefully in Sechelt, BC.

She is survived by her husband Alan Millard; children Laurie (Janet), Cam (Sue), Christie (Menno) and Shannon (Mike); grandchildren Cam (Jenn), Jamie (Caroline) and Iain; and great granddaughter Charlotte "Charlie".

A final letter to our Mom….

Dear Mom,

The many chapters and journeys in your life began when you were born into the Sample clan along with Rod, Ted and Edna, in Kerrobert SK, where your love of music and the prairies became a part of you.

Clandeboye, MB was your next stop where you and our Dad (Larry Keating) raised us and watched over our stumbles into adulthood. Music continued to play a huge role in your life, playing piano and organ with churches and choirs in our home town and nearby Selkirk, MB.

As your kids "flew out of the nest", you took a huge leap of faith in yourself, creating your own life in Sechelt, BC as your next chapter. We so admired your strength of character and sense of adventure!

Sechelt became your new home; you quickly embraced the musical community (and they you) and hung out your piano lessons shingle. We cheered you on with another significant milestone!

Mom, it wasn't just piano you taught. You opened young (and older) minds to the love of music; you taught the importance of commitment; you showed what the rewards of patience can bring; and above all, you brought joy to so many. Piano with life lessons….a wonderful combo. What a testament to your teaching abilities, having these same youngsters write to you or drop in years later with their own stories. There is a lot more music in the world thanks to you Mom.

Who elopes at 80? Our Mom! We are so very, very happy that you and Alan found each other, and we were able to embrace him into our lives in this new chapter. The love you have for each other is heart-warming and inspirational. You sang your hearts out with serious (and not so serious) duets and lifted each other to new joys with your musical endeavours.

As we say goodbye to you Mom, we want to thank you for showing us how to love, embrace life, and write a new chapter no matter one's age.

To quote Robert Munsch "I'll love you forever, I'll like you for always, as long as I'm living, my Mommy you'll be".

Love, hugs and kisses,

Your kids, grandchildren and great-granddaughter.

To those of you who reached out, day or night, and tenderly cared for Mom during these last few months, we extend our most heartfelt and enduring gratitude.

We'd also like to thank the staff at Sechelt Hospital, and to Dr. Julie Baxter. Your compassion is so appreciated.

Arrangements, sharing of memories, and a companion announcement are being handled by Devlin Funeral Home. devlinfuneralhome.ca

Celebration of life to be announced at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store