It is with a heavy heart that I bid farewell to my soul mate, best friend, dear husband and love of my life, Mark Steele. Mark was born in Vancouver, BC on June 21, 1943. He passed away peacefully on October 8, 2019 after a long and arduous battle with kidney cancer. Mark fought cancer quietly, with unbelievable strength and dignity, but he couldn't beat this one.



He spent much of his happy childhood on the beach in Sechelt, rowing or later motoring out to the Trail Islands, for fun, adventures and even camping trips back in the day. As a teenager, he worked at many of the local businesses, and then Canadian Forest Products in Port Mellon BC. Eventually, he found his passion driving a truck for Hansen's Transfer and Peninsula Transport. He wrapped up his career working at the District of Sechelt in the public works department.



Mark was predeceased by his father, James Elder Steele, his mother, Doris (Billie) Steele, his aunt Helen Dawe, grandparents Sam and Ada Dawe and his great-grandfather TJ Cook.



Mark was a strong, yet kind and gentle human. He was genuine and loving. In retirement, he enjoyed travelling with his wife Judy and beloved dog Sadie in their RV, and toured through Arizona and California for the winter months and the BC Interior during the fall. He loved working outside around his home and fixing everybody's stuff.

