Marla Jensen, 45, passed away peacefully on February 29. Marla was born in Kamloops and spent most of her childhood in Kelowna. She was athletic from a young age, excelling in gymnastics and later Taekwondo. Marla studied marketing at Vancouver Island University and started a career in real estate after moving to Gibsons in 2005. Real estate was a passion for Marla and gave her an opportunity to combine many of her strengths: a bold personality, positive demeanour and a generous spirit. Marla's success was built on helping others. She would often waive part of her commission to help people purchase their homes. She treated people well and her business thrived, she was in the top 10 per cent of realtors in the greater Vancouver area most years. Marla will be remembered lovingly for her caring and positive personality and building a beautiful life that she passionately enjoyed. She is survived by her husband Jon Brady, sisters Dagny Olson and Camille Jensen, and nephew Elon. Memorial contributions may be made to cancer research.