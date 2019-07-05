December 9, 1932 - June 24, 2019
Martina passed away on the morning of June 24 at Christenson Village.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Cor, three daughters, Els (Jerry), Joka (Bill) and Martina, and two sons, Rob (Laurel) and Mark.
Thanks to Dr. Bauer, the excellent staff at Christenson Village for all of their care.
No funeral service will be held at her request. A family gathering will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Good Samaritan Society, Christenson Village, Gibsons.
Published in The Coast Reporter on July 5, 2019