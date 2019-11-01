MARY (MOLLY) LAW (1935 - 2019)
Obituary

January 17, 1935 - October 4, 2019
Our beloved wife and mother Molly passed away peacefully at Sechelt Hospital.
She will always be remembered by her husband Charlie, five children, eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
A heartfelt thank you to Dr. Paul Murphy and the wonderful staff at Sechelt Hospital, also Shawna from Coastal Health Services for her attentive care, and all our extended family and friends for their care and love.
No service by request.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Nov. 1, 2019
