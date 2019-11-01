Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mavis A. WILSON. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mavis Wilson (nee Livingston) on October 22, 2019. Mavis passed away at St. Mary's Hospital with family by her side. Mavis was born May 13, 1934 in Vancouver, BC to Veronica and Alex Livingston. Predeceased by her parents and step father Jack Davies. Mavis is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Bill Wilson. Survived by all six of her children, John, Teresa (Kirk), David, Louise (Tom), Betty (Tom) and Bill (Sandy), grandchildren Gina (Dave) Kimberly (Brock), Kiel, Thomas (Ernestine), Mark (Crystal), Colton, Travis, Charlotte, Kandise (Tom), Chelsey (Nathan), Kevin and Connor, great-grandchildren Tyson, Ryan, Mackenzie, Grayson and Lucy. Predeceased by brothers Herb (Rose), Don, Ron (Theresa), John and sister Lodema (Tom). Survived by brothers Jim (Marlene), Brian (Wendy) and sisters Sharon (Ron), Linda (Roy), Mary (Krzysztof) and Janice (Ron), as well as many, many loving nieces and nephews and friends.



Service held at St. Mary's Church, Gibsons, November 5 at 11 am.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mavis Wilson (nee Livingston) on October 22, 2019. Mavis passed away at St. Mary's Hospital with family by her side. Mavis was born May 13, 1934 in Vancouver, BC to Veronica and Alex Livingston. Predeceased by her parents and step father Jack Davies. Mavis is predeceased by her husband of 41 years, Bill Wilson. Survived by all six of her children, John, Teresa (Kirk), David, Louise (Tom), Betty (Tom) and Bill (Sandy), grandchildren Gina (Dave) Kimberly (Brock), Kiel, Thomas (Ernestine), Mark (Crystal), Colton, Travis, Charlotte, Kandise (Tom), Chelsey (Nathan), Kevin and Connor, great-grandchildren Tyson, Ryan, Mackenzie, Grayson and Lucy. Predeceased by brothers Herb (Rose), Don, Ron (Theresa), John and sister Lodema (Tom). Survived by brothers Jim (Marlene), Brian (Wendy) and sisters Sharon (Ron), Linda (Roy), Mary (Krzysztof) and Janice (Ron), as well as many, many loving nieces and nephews and friends.Service held at St. Mary's Church, Gibsons, November 5 at 11 am. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close