We are sad to announce that on April 1st, 2019 Michael Anthony Howe passed away suddenly from heart failure. He was a loving family man who especially enjoyed spending his time with his grandchildren, and curating a vast array of collectables. He is survived by his loving wife Gloria, three children, Richard (Tracy), Nicole (Chris), and Thomas (Jen), his 5 grandchildren, Corbin, Odin, Ryan, Shelby and Aubrey. He will be missed greatly by his mother Helen, brother George (Darlene), and sisters Theresa (Jim) and Rosemary (Don), along with a large extended family.



We love you and miss you.

