Michael passed away in Calgary after a brief battle with cancer. He is survived by his sisters Angela (Bill) and Deb (Dan), nieces and nephews Christine, Danna, John and Robert.
Michael was a gentle and generous man. He enjoyed a well brewed beer, fine single malt whiskey, the arts, especially film and a passion for steam railways, full size and miniature. He was the Administrator at the Calgary Society of Independent Filmmakers, and helped kick off the annual $100 film festival. In partnership with his long term friend David Carter, he opened 2 books stores in Calgary: "Books and Books" and later "Open Country Books", each of which attracted a faithful group of book lovers. He was also a founding member of the Wildwood Model Railway Group.
As a friend from England commented "There are decent men. There are honest men. There are gentle men. There are kind men. Today there is one less of each." He will be missed by many people around the world.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Calgary at a later date when it is safe to gather again.
Published in The Coast Reporter from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020