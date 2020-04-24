Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MICHAEL RICHARD MOSTOVICH. View Sign Obituary

Predeceased by his sister Valerie and parents Mike and Ernestine.



Michael grew up in Burnaby. He excelled in school and many sports. After Gr. 13, he attended Bible College in Calgary then returned to study Education at U.B.C. Mike taught in Vancouver, Burnaby and on the Sunshine Coast. He will be remembered by students, colleagues and friends for his compassion, leadership, personalized teaching style and wicked sense of humour.



Mike was a true Renaissance man. He enjoyed poetry, music, writing,

reading, blble study, golf, fishing and boating. A bit of an adrenaline junkie, he drove in demolition derbies, drag raced in B.C. and the U.S. and dirt biked with his sons. He owned many classic cars, several fast BMW's and a "hot rod" Lincoln. In addition to being an Intermediate teacher/librarian, he was a linesman for the C.P.R., log salvager, fishing guide, home builder/renovator, and sales rep for Bristol Myers. On occasion he took a year off from work to travel. In 1973/4 he toured extensively throughout Europe in a VW van. In 1996/7 he travelled through much of the U.S., Mexico, and

Canada in a 30' 5th wheel.



In retirement, Mike spent winter months on Molokai Hawaii, visited cousins in Germany, did "swimmin with the women" at the Gibsons pool, participated in "Kickboxing for Parkinsons" and gathered with his "Geezer" friends. His favourite times were spent teasing,

teaching and hanging out with the family.



Mike is survived by his loving wife Pat, step sons Doug and Bryan,

daughter in law Amber, ex-wife Liz, nephew Lennie and younger brother Mark. He will be deeply missed by his beloved grandchildren Chloe, Seth and Ben.



In these troubling times, Mike would quote his favourite part of Desiderata "whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should". He would refer to the bible and encourage us to be "anxious for nothing"….and to put our trust in God.

Predeceased by his sister Valerie and parents Mike and Ernestine.Michael grew up in Burnaby. He excelled in school and many sports. After Gr. 13, he attended Bible College in Calgary then returned to study Education at U.B.C. Mike taught in Vancouver, Burnaby and on the Sunshine Coast. He will be remembered by students, colleagues and friends for his compassion, leadership, personalized teaching style and wicked sense of humour.Mike was a true Renaissance man. He enjoyed poetry, music, writing,reading, blble study, golf, fishing and boating. A bit of an adrenaline junkie, he drove in demolition derbies, drag raced in B.C. and the U.S. and dirt biked with his sons. He owned many classic cars, several fast BMW's and a "hot rod" Lincoln. In addition to being an Intermediate teacher/librarian, he was a linesman for the C.P.R., log salvager, fishing guide, home builder/renovator, and sales rep for Bristol Myers. On occasion he took a year off from work to travel. In 1973/4 he toured extensively throughout Europe in a VW van. In 1996/7 he travelled through much of the U.S., Mexico, andCanada in a 30' 5th wheel.In retirement, Mike spent winter months on Molokai Hawaii, visited cousins in Germany, did "swimmin with the women" at the Gibsons pool, participated in "Kickboxing for Parkinsons" and gathered with his "Geezer" friends. His favourite times were spent teasing,teaching and hanging out with the family.Mike is survived by his loving wife Pat, step sons Doug and Bryan,daughter in law Amber, ex-wife Liz, nephew Lennie and younger brother Mark. He will be deeply missed by his beloved grandchildren Chloe, Seth and Ben.In these troubling times, Mike would quote his favourite part of Desiderata "whether or not it is clear to you, no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should". He would refer to the bible and encourage us to be "anxious for nothing"….and to put our trust in God. Published in The Coast Reporter from Apr. 24 to Apr. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close