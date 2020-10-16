August 29, 1979 - September 10, 2020

Michael was born in Sechelt. He was passionate about the ocean and the surrounding beauty of the Sunshine Coast. He also enjoyed the mountains of Whistler as a child. Michael worked in construction and industrial first aid, which took him to many rural parts of British Columbia. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile and his kind compassionate spirit.

Michael is survived by his loving parents, John and Teresa as well as his adored sister, Carmen (Jamie) and his brother, Tyrone (Katie). Michael's cheerful, inquisitive spirit will live on in his treasured children Olive, Juniper, Charlotte and Theodore. Also mourning Michael's sudden passing are Breanne, Lauren and numerous aunts and uncles, Lewis (Brenda), Russ (Deborah), Mikon (Jan) and Mike (Belinda) as well as a host of loved family members and friends.

A celebration of Michael's life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family request that awareness be brought to suicide prevention. Please listen closely to your loved ones and others. It may save a life.

Also, if you are able to, please register.transplant.bc.ca



