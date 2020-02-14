Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MIKE ELVIN. View Sign Obituary

Mike was the youngest son of Adele and Richard Elvin. He passed away suddenly with his devoted wife Juliette, by his side.



Mike led a full and exciting life, if only for 60 years. As a young boy, he lived across from Kitsilano Beach. He loved going smelt fishing, and playing at the beach with his brother Richard and sister Caroline. As a teen living in West Vancouver, he loved climbing Black Mountain with his dog and close friends.



Mike's adult life was spent in Sechelt running his own log sorting company. Then in 2015, Mike and Juliette moved to Riske Creek in Cariboo country. They opened a bed & breakfast in the Old School House and it's cabins - a property they had purchased 20 years previously.



In summer 2017, when wildfires almost destroyed everything in Riske Creek, a few men refused to evacuate. They subsequently managed to save the town and thus, adopted the name 'Riske Creek Rebels.'



In 2019 Mike created and set in motion the 'Riske Creek Volunteer Fire Department' to ensure the 90 inhabitants felt some degree of comfort from the knowledge that Riske Creek was fully prepared to combat and manage any future wildfires.



What a legacy Mike left!



Mike leaves behind his wife Juliette, stepchildren Richard and Gina, five grandchildren, his brother Richard and wife Cathy, his sister Caroline, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and dog Marji, cat Coon, and lastly his grieving parents, Adele and Richard:



Sweet Mike, I know in time we will be together again. Love forever XOX.



A Celebration of Mike Elvin's Life will be announced at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sechelt Food Bank.

