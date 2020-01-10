Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MILLICENT (MINNIE) ANDERSON. View Sign Obituary

March 30, 1928 - December 30, 2019

Minnie's journey came to a close peacefully in Sechelt B.C. Minnie was predeceased by her husband and fishing buddy Eric. She is survived by her daughters Diane, Joanne, Debbie, son John, grandchildren Bartley, Travis, Andi, Kylee, Dayna, Ali, Ryan, great-grandchildren Jackson, Emery, Ainsley and step-grandchild Olivia.

Throughout her years, Minnie enjoyed life to the fullest! She enjoyed playing cards, curling, fishing, crafts, gardening, and was an amazing artistic painter. She had a love for music, and her humour kept everyone entertained. Minnie was also an early trailblazer for equal rights for girls in sport. Her three young daughters wanted to play hockey but weren't allowed to play with the boys, so she took the initiative to manage a girls hockey league that lead the way to becoming B.C. Champions. A true legacy.

She lit up the room with her positivity and smiles and she warmed everyone's heart. Even through her long sickness, moving towns, and selling her home in Bella Coola, she held her head high and always looked on the bright side of life. Most of all, Minnie cherished her family. She was a fun and loving Mom and Gramma and treated everyone like family.

She was lovingly cared for by the wonderful staff of Shorncliffe and prior to that, her daughter Joanne and caregiver Liezle. Huge thank-you to Colleen and Joy for your support - much appreciated. Special thanks to Chrissy and Karen of Shorncliffe for all your love, support and kindness.

Messages of love can be sent to Joanne at:

Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 10, 2020

