Mona Mary Groves



December 2, 1950 Vulcan, AB - May 6, 2019 Sechelt, BC



We are saddened to announce the passing of Mona Groves (nee Bakken). Mona was born in Vulcan Alberta. She graduated from Holy Cross Nursing School (Calgary) in 1972 and worked in the health care profession all her life. During her working life she and husband Dave lived in Prince Rupert, Richmond and Sechelt. They enjoyed many trips together on their motorcycle. Mona loved to crochet baby blankets and spoil her precious cats.



She is predeceased by her father, mother, her sister Valerie and husband Dave. She is survived by her brother Howard and nine nephews and nieces.



In lieu of flowers donations kindly accepted at BC SPCA Sunshine Coast Branch.



Many thanks from Mona's family and friends for the compassionate and loving care provided by the doctors and nurses in the CCU at the Sechelt Hospital.



A celebration of life will take place on Saturday May 25th at 1 pm at the Sechelt Legion.

