Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church Gibsons , BC

March 18, 1941 - October 12, 2019

Taken from us suddenly, survived and dearly missed by her loving husband Ian, daughter Corinne of Gibsons, and son Ian Jr. of Chilliwack. Also fondly remembered by her sisters Edie in London, England and Pat in Fort Wayne, Indiana, three grandsons and two great-grandchildren.

Moya was born in Plymouth, England and was evacuated with her family when their house was bombed. They settled in Dunoon, Scotland where Moya grew up, met and married Ian in 1960. Ian has said he owed a large debt to Hitler for that particular circumstance.

Moya and Ian moved to Gibsons in 1966 and apart from a couple of years in Victoria, have resided here since then. Moya loved the sea and spent many happy summers cruising on the sailboat Vital Spark and latterly on cruise ships all over the world. Her smile and unfailing sense of humour, and her commitment to her faith endeared her to the many friends she made in the community. As someone said recently, "If Moya doesn't make it into heaven, there is absolutely no hope for the rest of us."

Funeral service will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Gibsons on Wednesday, October 23 at 11am. No flowers by request. Published in The Coast Reporter on Oct. 18, 2019

