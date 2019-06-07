Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel Bathurst. View Sign Obituary

Muriel Bathurst 90, recently of Gibsons, formerly of West Vancouver died peacefully in her sleep May 25, 2019. Born in Vancouver she moved at an early age to Toronto where she met the love of her life Alan Bathurst. In the late 50's they moved to BC and settled in West Vancouver where they raised five daughters. After Alan's diagnosis of early onset Alzheimers, Muriel moved to Gibsons in 1991. There she established a life for herself actively volunteering in the community and was very involved in her church. She was fortunate to have a brother and sister close by and she made many wonderful friends who provided her such tremendous support in her later years. Predeceased by her husband Alan, daughter Julie, sister Joyce and brother Allan. Muriel is survived by her four daughters, Linda Wright (Stuart), Heather Miller (Al) Alison Redfern, Janice Straka (Rainer), seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. With the loss of her siblings Muriel became the matriarch of the family providing and receiving the love of her niece and nephews as well. She was truly blessed.



She will be remembered with a service Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church, 711 Park Road in Gibsons at 2:00 pm. Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimers Society of BC.

