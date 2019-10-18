Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Muriel G. Field. View Sign Obituary

Muriel passed away in Sechelt Hospital in her 89th year. She was born in Vancouver, B.C. to Muriel Isabelle Pink and Frederick George Francis Cannon. She was predeceased by her husband Sid; sister Mae Wolfraim; sister-in-law Cathy Cannon; brother-in-law Fred Heath; son-in-law Darwin Lee; niece Lenora and nephew Phil. Survived by her sister Melodie Heath (Florida); brother George Cannon (Calgary); niece Cheryl (Ron) and their children and grandchildren; nieces Sandra and Valerie; nephews Bruce and William; stepchildren Diane, Douglas and David Field; grandchildren Shannon (Kelly) Boudreau; Spencer and Vanessa Field.



Muriel and Sid moved to Sechelt in 1994 from Burnaby, B.C. They loved to travel to England and Maui, Hawaii. They loved retirement on the Sunshine Coast, and they knew when they got there that it was home. Muriel worked at Weldwood of Canada Ltd. in Vancouver as Cash Control Manager for 31 years. She loved teddy bears and made several special bears. She mastered the art of paper tolling and enjoyed quilting. She volunteered at the Sechelt Senior Centre serving lunches, and she belonged to the group "Friends of the Library" who hold book sales and support the Literary Arts Festival in August. She looked forward to attending the monthly tea with the Elder Women Group. Bethel Baptist Church was a large part of Muriel's daily life, where she made many cherished friends.



We will miss Muriel's wit and sense of humour and she will always be in our hearts.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 1pm at Bethel Baptist Church, 5717 Mermaid St. Sechelt, B.C. Donations in Muriel's memory to Marc and Celia Preusse throughTeach Beyond Canada

