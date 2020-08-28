1928 -2020

Muriel Daly of Roberts Creek, passed away peacefully in Shorncliffe on August 9, 2020 after a very brief illness. She was 91. In radiant health over most of her long life, her last few months were more trying as she dealt with the increasing annoyances of getting old.

Muriel was born and raised in Vancouver and as a young woman worked as a banker. When her husband, Frank's job ended, they were still in their early 40's. With frugality and intelligence, they chose to leave the rat race behind and come to Whitaker Beach in Roberts Creek. At that time, she considered herself to be a "hippy". While they both worked odd jobs occasionally to make ends meet, Muriel was a shrewd investor and they were able to spend their life focusing on homesteading, living in a tiny A-frame home on a couple of acres; gardening, running, swimming, cooking, reading and helping others. These activities took up most of their time. They traveled very little. Muriel could count on the fingers of one hand the number of times she left the lower Georgia Strait since the 1960's.

Time passed slowly, but graciously. As Frank got (much) older, Muriel realized she needed help, and thus started a long and happy relationship with Estrelisa Sanson (Bing Bing) who nursed Frank, and eventually Muriel to their end.

Muriel's other living relatives include her brother, Donald Melton (Nadia), and her nieces: Trisha, Tanys and Cathy. While her family was small, Muriel had a great many friends, whose life she enriched. Her bridge group met faithfully for many years and helped keep her mind sharp. There are many within her Whittaker Beach neighbourhood who enjoyed her gentle nature and benefitted from her acts of kindness.

Muriel requested a simple celebration of life ceremony for her community of family and friends. She specifically wished that "such a gathering not be a sad occasion but one to be enjoyed by as many friends and family members as possible." At the same time a beach side remembrance will be held where both Muriel's and Frank's ashes will be cast on the seashore where they swam virtually every day for more than 40 years. Given the concerns of large groups collecting together at this time, this celebration will be scheduled when such gatherings are permitted.

In these uncertain times, Muriel and her husband Frank stand as a beacon to a simpler way of life. They treaded lightly on the earth and left a warm glow in their wake, like phosphorescence on a mid-summer's night swim.



