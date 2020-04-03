Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy E. Skelcher. View Sign Obituary

It is with overwhelming sadness and heavy hearts that we share the news of Nancy's passing.



Despite the daily struggle brought by her illness, she continued to help care for our Mom who recently passed and to be a loving sister and friend. Nancy was loved by siblings Dan (Louise), Bill (Ann) and Ann (Herb), by nephews and nieces Kevin (Cathy), Dani (Dane), Hayley (Scott), Jake(Courtney) and Sam (Hayley) and by Molly, Domenic, Hugo and Sophie.



But these aren't the days we want you to remember. You'll have your own to cherish and these are just some others we want you to hold:



*She found joy in dogs Licorice and countless pets and wild creatures. Each knew how blessed they were to be loved by her.



*Her appreciation for everything beautiful also brought her joy, seen in her eyes as she walked the beach or forest, when creating a garden, in her paintings and crafts, and the way she decorated her homes. She was a born artist.



*Nancy's work as an LPN brought her tremendous joy. She was deeply dedicated to the well-being of her patients and gave with a full and open heart. It was in this work that she found caring friendships with Cathy Nocente and so many others. Since childhood, she also shared a wonderful friendship with Diane Merritt, Campbell River.



We are grateful for the care she received from Dr. Resnick and Dr. Smiljanic - you did all you could.



We'll see you in the stars at night and in all the beauty around us every day. You were loved more than you'll ever know.



In lieu of flowers, plant or make something beautiful. As Nancy knew so well, the world can take all the beauty we can give it.

