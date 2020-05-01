Nancy Florence Climie, age 79 of Davis Bay, Sunshine Coast B.C. passed away peacefully on the morning of Thursday, April 23rd.

Nancy is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 55 years, Bill, and their four children; Colin (Miranda), Steven, Cheryl (Brian) and Graham (Tracey). There is one thing Nancy loved more than quilting, and that was her six grandchildren Neve, Reece, Avery, Sloane, Sarah and Zoe – as well as getting to know her two newest step-grandchildren, Aiden and Abby.

Daughter of George and Lulu Chant (deceased) of London, Ontario and survived by siblings Yvonne, Noel, Margaret (George) and Karen (Dave), as well as numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Nancy grew up in Ontario and in university years spent summers working at the Chateau Lake Louise, followed by the big move to Vancouver. She soon fell in love with Bill, a born and raised Vancouverite and they raised their four beautiful children in B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, and Ontario - later returning to the spectacular Sunshine Coast of British Columbia at retirement.

She was an immensely talented and creative person - with a brave and beautiful soul. She enjoyed travelling the world with Bill, and always made sure to check out the local quilt shops along the way (never leaving empty-handed).

In her middle years, Nancy was very active in International Training in Communication (ITC, or as it was once known, Toastmistress). She was on a career path of public speaking and became a Distinguished Communicator (D.C.). This was a major accomplishment for a former stutterer. She served as President of local and regional bodies and as a Vice-President of the International Board. She also hosted a talk show on the local Oakville Ontario cable television channel.

Nancy was an active and generous member of the community with many cherished friendships. She was a Canadian Quilting Association Teacher, served as president of both Quilt and Needlecraft guilds in Ontario and in recent years as President of both the Sunshine Coast Quilters Guild and the Fat Quarters Quilters Group. Nancy was a Master Teacher and Mentor always generous with her talents and time. It will likely not come as any surprise to know that she was sewing scrub gear for the front-line workers up until the eve of her passing.

Nancy was also involved in her church community at St. John's United Church as President of United Church Women. She received a UCW lifetime membership in 2019.

An inspiration to all who knew her, Nancy faced all of life's challenges head on.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Sechelt Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice.

"Blessed are they that mourn for they shall be comforted."



