Beautiful Wife & Mother

It is with immense sadness that we are writing to advise that a very beautiful woman passed away on April 3, 2020. Nelda (Nel) Holland. She is survived by her loving husband of 60 years Donald Holland, their children (& respective spouses), her cat Sheba and her grand-dog Samantha. Throughout her journey with lung cancer she had no pain and for this we are truly grateful. She wanted to pass away at home and thankfully we were able to get a hospital bed delivered to her home to honour her wishes. She was beautiful, smart, kind and witty. She loved books, reading the daily Globe & Mail, doing crossword puzzles, scrabble, classical music, chess, ballets, the movies South Pacific and Since You Went Away, playing quarter rummy with friends, Italian food and the comforts of home. For the most part she was an introvert so it was hard for her to reach out to people and socialize, but she loved and enjoyed the friends she had and their time together. She taught us the value of a dollar and we had many great shopping adventures together at thrift stores. Later in life she had two heart attacks and joined the Healthy Hearts fitness program at our local Rec Centre. This is where her extroverted side came out. She loved this group of people and had so much fun joking around with them. At 81 she was still going twice a week and even encouraged us to join fitness. Telling us it was good for us as we needed to get our endorphins up. She would even bribe us to go to fitness by telling us if we would go that she would buy us lunch afterwards. Usually Sharkey's Fish n Chips or Bayview Chinese (two of her favourites). She was such an inspiration to us and we feel blessed to have had these precious times with her. She had her own sense of style and always looked beautiful and put together. We will miss her so much. April 17th will be her 82nd birthday and we feel immensely sad that she will not be with us to celebrate her special day. Until we meet again dear one, may God keep you in his tender care. You were a great wife, Mom and Grandma. We LOVE you with all our hearts and will miss you immensely.

In these unusual times we are not able to hold a Celebration of Life, however cards of condolences may be sent if desired to her husband and/or children c/o 227 Wharf Road, Gibsons, V0N 1V6

