Ninna, born to Alex and Kate Young in St. Ignace, Ontario, retired with her husband, Jack, to Sechelt in 1980. She was actively involved in the Sechelt community through Friends of the Library, University Womens' Club, St. John's United Church and as a founding member of the Sunshine Coast Spinners and Weavers Guild.



Ninna is lovingly remembered by her children Cathy (Bob), Bill (Avril), Flo (Rob) and Jacqui (Dave) as well as her ten grandchildren. Nin was an inspiration to all who met her with her fun, positive attitude and her seemingly endless energy. She will always remain in our hearts.



Her family is deeply grateful for the loving care that she received in Shorncliffe.

