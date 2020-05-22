Norman Bashor of Gibsons passed away on Wednesday, May 13 from cancer. He was born in Kirkland (Seattle) Washington on December 13, 1953. Norman is survived by his wife Lois Garrett, now living in Shorncliff, Sechelt, her sons, and his siblings in the U.S.

Norman lived and worked in Gibsons for over twenty years running Trident Boots, a leather builder and repairman for customers along the Sunshine Coast. He opened his shop in Molly's Lane and relocated to Gibsons Way just a few years ago. Norman has been a pillar of craftsmanship in our small community for decades. Everyone at some point on the coast ended up at Trident Boots. He looked after our special things, making them and repairing them as we needed. His dedication to his lovely wife Lois throughout her difficulties with health was the very word and meaning of compassion. Norman was a particular and private man and had his own "unique way of doing things." Norman was devoted to the care of Lois for many years and in January closed his business in order to be at home looking after her. As an avid reader, he searched the library for books for him and audio books for Lois.

A private service will be held at a later date.



