November 19, 1956 - April 30, 2019
Pam passed away peacefully on April 30, 2019 after a short but valiant battle with cancer, with her family by her side.
Pam was predeceased by her father Bob Sommerfield, stepfather Lorne Lewis and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Jim and Tilly Knowles. Pam is survived by her husband of 44 years, Larry, daughter Kristi (Sandy), son Rob (Charis), grandson Lucais and his mother Samantha and grandchildren Nicole, Ethan, Caymen, Jett and Elli. Pam is also survived by her mother Shirley Lewis, sisters Cindy Lee, Sheree Ruth, stepbrother Derek Lewis and their families, and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins across Canada and the United States.
Forever in our hearts Pam and will be missed immensely. We love you, Punkin!
Celebration of life bash will be held on Saturday, June 8 from 2pm-12am at the Sechelt Legion.
Published in The Coast Reporter on May 17, 2019