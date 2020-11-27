1/1
Parker L. GRANT
November 05, 1932 - November 23, 2020
Lloyd "Sam" Grant, aged 88, formerly of Pointe Claire, PQ, spent his last 18 years in Sechelt.

Blessed with a fabulous family: wife Arlene, children Danielle, Randy, Sandra (Farzin), Suzy (John), Lauren (Dave) and Geoff; grandchildren Liva, Noah, Nima, Quin, Niamh and Eoin. Many friends locally and worldwide.

McGill engineer who designed TV/radio stations internationally. Enthusiastic Rusty Crank (hockey club), sailor and baseball fan.

He died peacefully at home with the care of his family, supported by stellar palliative nurses Jenise and Kathleen.

Published in The Coast Reporter from Nov. 27 to Dec. 27, 2020.
