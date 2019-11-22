It is with great sadness the family of Pat announces her passing on November 17, 2019 at the age of 94.

With the exception of a few short years in Bella Coola, Pat lived all of her long and happy life on the same multi-generational property in West Sechelt, where she was raised.

Pat was predeceased by her husband Alex, her sisters Jean, May and Gwen, and her grandson Eric. She is survived by her children Jim (Alison) and Susan Burns, her grandchildren Peter Burns (Karla), Colleen Gemmell (Stephen) and Kellie Gibson (James), her sisters Betty Laidlaw and Cathy Berry (Byron), three great-granddaughters and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Pat's memory to the Sechelt Hospital Auxilliary.

There will be no service by request. Pat's ashes will be scattered as she wished, in the ocean where she spent her life looking out on.