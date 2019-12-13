Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia C. Garrison. View Sign Obituary

Patricia passed away peacefully on Nov. 13 at Sechelt Hospital in the presence of family. Born in Vancouver. Attended Gladstone Secondary School. Survived by daughters Lisa Rae and Kella Gregory, grandchildren Gage & Matthew Gregory, Haley & Abby Grunenberg.



Pat's interests in boating and fishing began in childhood, casting off from Sewell's Marina and Sunset Beach with her father, Harry Sewell. She eventually bought a boat of her own, moored in Gunboat Bay.



She moved to Pender Harbour in 1969 with two young girls to make a new life, first in Middle Point and later in Kleindale. She delivered the mail in Pender Harbour for many years. Known as the "Mail Bunny", a name passed on from her predecessor, her Pinto station wagon was a well-known sight. Later, she owned a taxi company in Sechelt, worked at Envoldson's and the Shell gas station in Gibsons, delivered for her son-in-law, Ken, at the Medicine Shoppe.



Pat passed on her lifelong passion for reading and caring for animals to her daughters. She always lent a sympathetic ear and could be counted on to speak straight. Because of that, she had many friends and will be missed by them.



No formal memorial service. Family will honour her with a winter beach bonfire.

Patricia passed away peacefully on Nov. 13 at Sechelt Hospital in the presence of family. Born in Vancouver. Attended Gladstone Secondary School. Survived by daughters Lisa Rae and Kella Gregory, grandchildren Gage & Matthew Gregory, Haley & Abby Grunenberg.Pat's interests in boating and fishing began in childhood, casting off from Sewell's Marina and Sunset Beach with her father, Harry Sewell. She eventually bought a boat of her own, moored in Gunboat Bay.She moved to Pender Harbour in 1969 with two young girls to make a new life, first in Middle Point and later in Kleindale. She delivered the mail in Pender Harbour for many years. Known as the "Mail Bunny", a name passed on from her predecessor, her Pinto station wagon was a well-known sight. Later, she owned a taxi company in Sechelt, worked at Envoldson's and the Shell gas station in Gibsons, delivered for her son-in-law, Ken, at the Medicine Shoppe.Pat passed on her lifelong passion for reading and caring for animals to her daughters. She always lent a sympathetic ear and could be counted on to speak straight. Because of that, she had many friends and will be missed by them.No formal memorial service. Family will honour her with a winter beach bonfire. Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Coast Reporter Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close