It is with great sorrow that her family has said good-bye to Pat.



Pat was born and raised in the Point Grey area of Vancouver and spent the last 60 years living in Gibsons. She passed away peacefully on the morning of April 9, 2020, one month after celebrating her 90th birthday with loved ones.



Pat is predeceased by her grandson Myles Harding, and leaves to mourn her husband of almost 60 years, Mike Fromager, her daughters Nola Western (Dave), and Hilary Harding (Randy).

Grandchildren Jeneah Duggan (Brock), and Clayton Harding (Katrina), as well as great-grandchildren Liam Harding, Layla, Levi and Maya Rose Duggan and Elizabeth Harding.



We would like to thank all the staff at Shorncilffe for the excellent care you showed our Mama in her last months.

