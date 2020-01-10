Passed away suddenly December 27, 2019 with his loving wife Annie by his side.
Sadly missed by his wife Annie, his canine companion Zack, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, neighbours and fellow Legion members and members of The Longshoremen Foreman's Union.
Frank was larger than life, and with his huge presence and wide smile he always made a grand entrance. Widely known was his great love for all animals and their love for him. He was a family man, a gardener, a handy man and generous with all of his talents.
Pat ( Frank) was born in Victoria, grew up on the North Shore and spent many years working in Prince Rupert as a Longshoreman Foreman. He spent the last 15 years in Sechelt.
Special thanks to the Sechelt Paramedics who worked so hard to save his life.
Celebration of Life to be held at Sechelt Legion on Saturday, February 1 at 1 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a donation to any animal charity of your choice would be appreciated.
Published in The Coast Reporter on Jan. 10, 2020