December 20, 1923 - November 29, 2019

Paul Henry Drake of Gibsons BC, passed away on Friday November 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Paul was born in Essex County, England on December 20, 1923. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Jean Drake and his sister, also Jean Drake, of Toronto. His family, Donna Fuller and Terry (deceased) and their children, Tara (Doug) Ellis and Chad (Erin) Fuller, Paula (Rick) Wheeler and their children, Amber (Kevin) Downs, Danny (Julie) Wheeler and Michael Wheeler. Also Kerry (Leslie) Drake and their children, Michael (Alisa) Drake, Kendall (Adam) Danggas and Cameron Drake. Great grandchildren are Bronwyn, Kallum, Declan, Ciara, Torin, Jasmine and Jonah. Predeceased by his brother, John Drake, at a young age and his parents, Grenville and Winnifred Drake. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather. Paul moved his family from Burnaby to Gibsons in 1969 and created a successful marine repair business. His love of boats and airplanes inspired him to build both. Heartfelt thanks to all the dedicated home care workers, the caring staff of Christiansen Village and the doctors and nurses of Sechelt hospital. There will be a memorial at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 805 North Road, Gibsons BC on December 14, 2019 at 2 pm.

