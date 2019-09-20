Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pearl MJANES. View Sign Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pearl.



Predeceased by husband of 68 years, Olaf. Lovingly remembered and dearly missed by sons Leif and Earl (Sherron), grandchildren Michael (Oana), Erik (Kate), Brett (Lora), Karin (Blake), Sarah (Alan), seven great-grandchildren, sister Erva and her extended family and friends here and in Norway.



Pearl touched many lives in her 94 years. She loved her family and one of her greatest gifts was her willingness to have time for everyone. We will never forget someone who has given us so much.



A celebration of life will be held at Christenson Centre on September 21 at 1:30pm.



In lieu of flowers, a donation to MS Society would be welcomed.

