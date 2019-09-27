Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PEGGY BOYD. View Sign Obituary

It is with heavy hearts we announce the unexpected passing of Peggy Ann on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the age of 70. Peggy was taken from us too quickly by cancer.

She will be greatly missed by her beloved husband of 40 years, Bora (Bob) Miletic, his brother S. Miletic and family, her brother Rick Boyd, niece Kelly and family, nephew Rick, cousin Debbie and her sons Shae and Evan, and her numerous friends. Peggy's cherished dogs, Kisha and Kylie will sorely miss their walks, plays and cuddles with Peggy.

Thirteen years ago Peggy and Bob moved to the Sunshine Coast from Burnaby. They were embraced by their community and Roberts Creek became their true home. With Peggy's green thumb, creativity, and lots of hard work, they transformed their home into a garden retreat. Peggy will be remembered for her warm smile and easy laugh. She was always ready to lend a helping hand or to lighten a burden by listening. Peggy and Bob have made many friends here and are very thankful for the support of their community. She will be terribly missed.

