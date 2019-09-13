Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PETER HUNSCHE. View Sign Obituary

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our father, brother and Opa, Peter Hunsche. On August 20, 2019, Peter passed away suddenly in his home in Richmond, BC. He was 69 years old.

Peter was born in Haarlem, Netherlands on March 14, 1950. He was the second son to Anne and Fred Hunsche.

Peter was preceded in death by his mother (Anne) and father (Fred). Peter is survived by his sister Chris (Stu) and brother Bill (Barb), as well as his children, Fred (Jodi), Niki (Justin) and Amelia (Brad), grandchildren Kylee, Michael, Matthew and Baby T, who is due to enter our world on September 25th, and will sadly never have the opportunity to meet her Opa.

Peter loved his family very much. All that knew him, knew him to be a joker with a wicked sense of humour. He will by sorely missed.

Pete was a man of few words and not one for obligatory gatherings. Per his wishes, there will be no service. Should you wish, in lieu of flowers, we ask that you please donate to the Richmond Addiction Services Society.

Published in The Coast Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019

